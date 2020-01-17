|
Freida Smith
Louisville - Freida Smith, 86, of Louisville passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday January 16, 2020 surrounded by her sons and loving family. She was born on July 28, 1933 to the late Galeon C. Janes and Sallie Keltner of Gradyville, Kentucky where she was one of 13 children.
Freida retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company (National Tobacco) after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of Epiphany United Methodist Church where she enjoyed the fellowship of her church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, George. E Smith Jr.; her grandson David Michael Smith; her stepdaughter Patti Maddern; sisters Ruth Burris and Ernestine Kemp; brothers Bill, Johnnie, Louis and Norman Janes; and brother-in-law Charles Smith.
She is survived by her sons Kevin (Lynn), Keith (Julie) and Brian (Carol) Smith; her grandchildren Tiffany Denison (Justin), Natasha Schneid (Drew), Taylor McDaniel (Shaun), and Tyler Smith (Amanda); 5 great- grandchildren; stepdaughters Kathy Cameron (Tom Mayhew) and Karen Crenshaw, stepson Gary Smith (Liz); sisters Sue Cundiff, Phyllis Stone and Retter Bailey; brothers Olen, Payne and Herbert Janes; and sister-in-law Nancy Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-6pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020