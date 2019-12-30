|
|
Frieda James
Charlestown - Frieda Marie James, 87, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home in Charlestown, Indiana surrounded by family.
She was born September 19, 1932 to the late Albert and Isabella Ernst in Troy, Indiana. She moved to Charlestown, Indiana in 1955 where she raised her six children. She was the center of her family and selfless in her devotion to them. During her retirement years, Frieda and Maefiel would often vacation in Florida and travel the country in their RV. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Charlestown.
Frieda leaves her children, Steven James, Daniel (Donna) James, LaDon Schneider and Karen Roy; grandchildren, Dustin James, Andrew Schneider, Dakota (Colleen) Pawlicki and Megan (Ryan) McGaughey. She also leaves a sister, Rovilla (Lawrence) Lyons.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph Maefiel James and children, Kathryn James and Ernest James.
Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 10:30 am at Grayson's Funeral Home, Charlestown, Indiana. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at St Michael's Catholic Church at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.
The family request donations be made to Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019