Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Fritz Weston Ruhl

Fritz Weston Ruhl Obituary
Fritz Weston Ruhl

Fairdale, KY - passed away suddenly on August 17, 2019, at his residence in Jeffersonville, IN. The loves of his life where his financee, Jordan; son, Leo and and his mother, Donna. He enjoyed life to the fullest and never met a stranger.Those who knew him, knew he was a supportive friend and was always there for them; he was a friend of Bill W.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald "Dizzy" Ruhl; grandparents, Dick and Evelyn Ruhl of Dallas, Texas and other grandfather's, Henry Cozee and Everett Still.

Fritz is survived by his son, Leo Alexander Ruhl; mother, Donna Cozee Ruhl; fiancée, Jordan Kerr; grandmothers, Norma Still and Martha Cozee; future in-laws, Kevin and Stacey Kerr; step in dad, John Poncho Cortez and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 5pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN with visitation being from 12pm-5pm. scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
