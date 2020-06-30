Fu-Mei Tsai
Louisville - It is with a heavy heart that the Tsai family announces that Fu-Mei Chiu Tsai passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was 80. Mom was a gregarious, fun-loving person. We will always remember how she would literally introduce herself to the people sitting at the next table over in a restaurant. It didn't matter if she did not know you; she was going to have a conversation with you.
Mom had a passion for music, community service, the arts, and traveling. Mom was involved with the Louisville Orchestra, Greater Louisville Medical Society Women's Auxiliary, Asia Institute Crane House, and Joyous Singers.
Her family and Dad's medical practice were the most important things to her. She married Dr. Tsu-Min Tsai in 1961 in Taipei, Taiwan, and helped him establish his medical practice. She also supported his research into microsurgery techniques. To further his research into microsurgery, in 1976 she gave up her life in Taiwan and moved to Louisville with three kids. This was a daunting task.
Mom had to learn English, learn how to cook, drive, and raise three kids on her own as Dad had to redo residency in order to be a physician in the US. There was no one to help her. The kids were able to flourish, and she is very proud that she has four grandkids.
Mom is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Tsu-Min Tsai, her children, Dr. Yi Yi Tsai, Dr. Ring Ring Tsai (Dr. Huey Tien), Berlin Tsai (Sanggil Tsai), and her grandchildren, Ava Chen (25), Kevin Tien (22), Kenneth Tien (18), and Benjamin Tsai (9).
The family plans to have a private cremation service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Fu-Mei & Tsu-Min Tsai Research Fund on GoFundMe with all proceeds to support the Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery. Donations can be sent either online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fumei-amp-tsumin-tsai-research-endowment-fund or by check addressed to Fu-Mei & Tsu-Min Tsai Research Fund and mailed to 225 Abraham Flexner Way Suite #800, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Baptist Health Louisville hospital staff, nurses, and physicians.
Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40222 in charge of arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.