Gail Herman
Louisville - Gail Mann Herman, 78, passed away on November 6, 2019. Gail was born on May 21, 1941, and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents E.H. and Harry Mann and in-laws Deborah and George Herman.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Harold, and her golden retriever, Molly; children Harold (Charyse) Herman Jr., of Orlando, Florida, Harriet (Erik) Hayes of Houston, Texas, and Larry (Jenny) Herman of Memphis, Tennessee; grandchildren Emily Hayes, Daniel Hayes, Zachary Herman and Eliza Herman; brother-in-law Irvin (Sylvia) Herman; and nieces Sherri (Jan) Stein and Gail Green.
Gail graduated from Atherton High School and the University of Miami. On June 24, 1963, she married her long-time sweetheart, Harold. Gail had a lifelong commitment to community service. She served as both a city councilman and the police commissioner of Taylor Lake Village, Texas. Gail was also very active in the Women of Reform Judaism (WRJ) Sisterhood at The Temple Congregation Adath Israel Brith Sholom in Louisville. On Friday nights, Gail could be found setting-up the Oneg for Shabbat services. Gail was loved by her family and even larger number of friends and will be deeply missed by those who knew her and spent time with her.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, with burial to follow in The Temple Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gail's memory may be made to the Kosair Charities, 972 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217, the WRJ Oneg Shabbat Fund at The Temple, 5101 US Hwy 42, Louisville, KY 40241 or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019