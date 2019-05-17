Services
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
155 Stringer Lane
Mt. Washington, KY
Shepherdsville - Gale Spanyer Morris, 87 of Shepherdsville, KY returned to her Heavenly Father May 15, 2019. Mrs. Morris was born in Louisville, KY on September 9, 1931 to the late Joseph Anthony and Margaret Russell Spanyer. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Gale graduated in 1949 from Presentation Academy and in 1952 from the St. Joseph School of Nursing. She was among the first women admitted to Bellarmine College. She pursued her nursing career at St. Joe's Infirmary, the office of Bruce Hamilton, MD, and the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. She retired from the Bullitt County Health Department after many years of loving service.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arvel "Ottie" Morris and siblings James Spanyer, Millicent Reid, Barbara Eckert, and David Vincent Spanyer. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Rebecca Morris Alfaro, Anthony Morris (Mary), Patrick (Kathy), and Brian (Kelley); her grandchildren , Jesse Morris (Marla), Emily Johnson (Larry), Susan Wilson (Ben), Maria Alfaro, Cody Morris, and Macy Morris; and 4 great-grandchildren; her brothers, J. Carroll Spanyer (Toby) and Jerry Spanyer (Judy), her sisters, Catherine Vessels and Martha Smith (Cecil); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held 2:00-7:00 pm on Sunday at Schmid Funeral Home, 9500 Highway 44 East, Mt. Washington, KY. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church,155 Stringer Lane, Mt. Washington, KY on Monday at 11:00 am . Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.

Donations may be made to Home of the Innocents or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019
