Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Garland E. Riley Obituary
Garland E. Riley

Louisville - Mr. Garland E. Riley, Sr., age 85, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Among those who preceded him in death are, his wife, Robbie A. Riley; his son, Terry Trent Riley and 9 siblings.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Billie Riley, Rick Riley, Jackie Riley and Garland "Butch" Riley; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Please do not send flowers to the funeral home, please send them to the recipient's residence. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Louisville Baptist Temple. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
