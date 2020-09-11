1/
Garlon Rochell Sanders
Garlon Rochell Sanders

Garlon Rochell Sanders, 75, passed away September 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Garland Sanders and Virginia Sanders. He is survived by his son Dale Sanders, grandson Tyler Sanders, and companion of 24 years, Betty Hydes. Garlon was born January 26, 1945 in Brownsville, KY. His family moved to Louisville when he was a young boy. Garlon was a member of the Kentucky National Guard and held various jobs throughout his life. He retired from Budget Car Sales, where he worked in parts and delivery. Garlon enjoyed traveling, swapping stories, and playing poker with his good friends.

After a lengthy battle with health issues, Garlon passed away peacefully at his home with his adopted family around him. Arrangements for Garlon will be made by the Cremation Society of Kentucky. There will be no service but all are encouraged to consider a donation to Hosparus Health Louisville who provided fantastic care during his final days.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
