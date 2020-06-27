Garner Ezell Byars
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garner Ezell Byars

Prospect - Garner Ezell Byars, 65, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required to be worn.

www.RattermanBrothers.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved