Garner Ezell Byars
Prospect - Garner Ezell Byars, 65, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required to be worn.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.