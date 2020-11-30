Garnet Eileen DempsterNew Albany - Garnet Eileen Dempster, 97, passed away Friday morning at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany, Indiana. She was born to the late Charles and Della Miller in Palmyra, Indiana. In her earlier years, she owned her own beauty shop working long hours in her high heels and also worked at the Army Ammunition Plant during the Vietnam War. While raising her family, she started a successful carpet cleaning business with her husband Eugene, as well as brought joy to families at Christmas time with a U-cut Christmas tree farm. She was born to ride a motorcycle and took regular trips up the east coast to see the leaves in the fall. She would rather be outdoors than in and could often be found in her yard working in her flower beds. She could also always be found with a cup of coffee in her hand. She had a strong love and faith for God, read her bible every night, and was a life-long member of the Church of Christ.Family meant everything to her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and loved having everyone over to celebrate holidays and birthdays. There was hardly a month that went by that the entire family didn't gather around the dinner table. She was a wonderful cook and passed that talent on to her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings and her husband of 58 years, Eugene E Dempster.Garnet is survived by her children - Deby Hall (John), Sandi Hack (Alan), Daniel Dempster (Denise) and Melissa Linton (Tony); grandchildren - Stacy Eads (Tim), Lissa Eaton (Jason), Lindsay Hack, Nathan Hack, Lauren Hack, Jason Dempster (Jennifer), Julia Dempster (Dustin), Austin Linton (Kayla), Abrielle Rodgers (Sebastian) and Mariah Linton; great-grandchildren - Ryne Overton, Hayley Eads, Tyler Eads, Evie Eaton, Rosie Eaton, Eugene Dempster, Molly Dempster, Micah Dempster, Lyra Dempster, Eleanor Linton and Eilea Rodgers.Due to the pandemic, services will be held privately at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany, and Garnet will be laid to rest at Graceland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Garnet's name may be made to Hosparus of Southern Indiana.