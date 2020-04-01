|
Garnet M. Dixon
Louisville - Garnet M. Dixon passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Louisville, KY at the age of 102.
Born December 20, 1917 in Greenup County, KY, she was the first child of David and Anna Scott McGinnis. She was a 1937 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and later obtained her Masters of Education from the University of Louisville. She began her teaching career in Ashland, KY at the age of 20, and later served as a dedicated and innovative teacher for 33 years in the Louisville Public School system at Atherton High School for Girls , duPont Manual High School and again at Atherton High School, retiring in 1974. In addition, she worked as a chemist during WWII in Charlestown, IN and CA.
Garnet was a member of or served in numerous educational, community and service organizations throughout her life including the Kentucky Education Association, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, the American Association of University Women, Kappa Delta Pi, the Crescent Hill Women's Club, and the Auxiliary of the Christian Care Community. After her retirement from teaching she volunteered regularly at the Norton Children's Hospital Gift Shop and recorded books for the Kentucky Institute for the Blind.
She was a member of Clifton Christian Church (now Northeast Christian Church's Clifton Campus) from her pre-WWII arrival in Louisville until her death and taught an adult Sunday School Class there for over 60 years.
She was married to her beloved husband, Arthur C. Dixon, on May 10, 1943 until his death in 1993. Together they enjoyed their family, served their church and traveled extensively for over 50 years.
Garnet is preceded in death by Arthur, her parents, and her sisters, Mary Meade and Alice Klein.
She is survived by her son, Arthur C. Dixon, Jr and wife Brenda of Louisville, her daughter Mary E. Scribner and husband Clift of Corydon, IN and her daughter Alice D. Simpson and husband Bill of Goshen, KY; five grandchildren (Scott Dixon, Ashley Goff, Christy Kuprion, Anna Ackerman and Cody Simpson); and seven great-grandchildren (Emily and Lauren Kuprion, Molly and Mallory Dixon, Jacob Goff and Olivia and Logan Ackerman). In addition to her cherished family, her loving friends Thelma Miller and Janice Crowder provided her many years support and companionship.
A private service and burial are planned with a celebration of Garnet's life to be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the building campaign of the Christian Student Fellowship at the University of Kentucky, 502 Columbia Ave., Lexington, KY 40508 (https://www.ukcsf.org/give/).
"If we have confidence in ourselves, belief in our fellow man, and faith in God, we will truly be anchored by faith." Garnet Louise McGinnis, High School Valedictory Address, given in 1933 and lived throughout her life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020