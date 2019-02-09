Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Garnett Dunn
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY
Fairdale - 79, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born June 27, 1939 in Hardin County, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore L. Dunn and his mother Dora A. Meredith Dunn. He is survived by his daughters, Sheryl Bidwell (David), Tina Dunn (Brian) & Garnett Magnuson (Andrew), his sister, Yvonne A. Miller, brother, Richard Lawrence, his grandchildren, Brandon, Brianna, Haylee, Colin, Scottlyn and Corbin whom he loved dearly.

Funeral service will be 2PM Monday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road with burial in Mt Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
