Garold "Gary" OlsenLouisville - OLSEN, Garold J. "Gary", 71, of Louisville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.Born in Eureka, SD to the late Hank and Beata Olsen, Gary "became a well-travelled global-minded citizen courtesy of G.E." He also worked for Melroe/Clark and Lexmark and co-founded GO Global , LLC and Global Solutions Network.He was also preceded in death by his sister, Darlene (Jim); and a niece, Paula.Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jane (Buk) Olsen; his son, John B. Olsen; and nieces and nephews, Sandy, Christy, Kevin, Katie, and Kevin.His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd., with private burial later. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Masks and social distancing required, please."I had a great life with the support of a fantastic family & the very best of great friends. And in the end, I broke on through to the other side, with my life being a complete success."Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastern Area Community Ministries (EACM).