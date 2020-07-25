1/1
Garold "Gary" Olsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garold "Gary" Olsen

Louisville - OLSEN, Garold J. "Gary", 71, of Louisville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.

Born in Eureka, SD to the late Hank and Beata Olsen, Gary "became a well-travelled global-minded citizen courtesy of G.E." He also worked for Melroe/Clark and Lexmark and co-founded GO Global , LLC and Global Solutions Network.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Darlene (Jim); and a niece, Paula.

Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jane (Buk) Olsen; his son, John B. Olsen; and nieces and nephews, Sandy, Christy, Kevin, Katie, and Kevin.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd., with private burial later. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Masks and social distancing required, please.

"I had a great life with the support of a fantastic family & the very best of great friends. And in the end, I broke on through to the other side, with my life being a complete success."

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eastern Area Community Ministries (EACM).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Berg
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved