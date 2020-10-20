Garret David Harris



Garret David Harris, age 57, found relief and died peacefully in an Arizona hospital on the evening of October 15, 2020, while surrounded by the love of his son and son's wife. He was deeply, dearly loved by his only son, Tyler Harris, his son's wife, Amy Harris, his brother, Scott Harris, his sister, Kirsten Harris Barnett, his son's mother, Tammy Zehnder, and many cherished friends and family, such as Richard Harris, Deborah Harris, Connor and Cameron Barnett, Christopher and Gage Blackford, Shayne Hanson, Charlie Engle, Pastor Charlie Davis, Gene and Linda Dyson, Zachary Zehnder, and Kay Cohen.



Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1963 to Richard and Noel Harris, Garret lived a colorful, prosperous life, heavily marked with joy, pain, and perseverance. In the 1980's, Garret served loyally in places like Texas, North Carolina, and Israel as a Staff Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division under the supervision of now-Gen. Mark A. Milley. He loved to jump from planes, compete in courses, scored a perfect "300" on the 7th Infantry Division PRT test, and was awarded multiple Army Achievement Medals. He sold cars in Monterey, California for several years, modeled for advertisements, competed in body building competitions, and traveled the world, from Canada to South Africa, fixing cars and helping pioneer the Paintless Dent Repair industry for over twenty years. He partied hard, worked hard, and loved even harder, living a hundred lives in 57 years, and loving a hundred years' worth in just 24, devoting his life and soul to both the love of his son, Tyler, and the grace of Jesus Christ. His love reflected God's own. It is with a deep faith that we affirm and lift his presence in Heaven, as he finds relief from hardship and dances with his sweet mother, Noel.



Garret will be buried in Cave Hill Cemetery.









