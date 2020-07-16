Garret Elson Cull



Louisville - Garret Elson Cull, died at home, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He has reunited with his beloved Mother, the late Martha Elson, with their heavenly Father. Garret, was born on October 13th, 1980, in Louisville, Ky, to the late Martha Elson and Jeffrey Cull. He is survived by this Father & Step-Mother, Jeffrey and Maxine Cull, Aunts and Uncles, Meredith (Don) Fair, Andrew (Rebecca) Cull, Susan Mudd, and Mary Elson. Step-Brother, Jyronna (Delmar) Parker, Step-Nephew, Jyrone Parker. His beloved Cousins, Graham Cull, Erin Lynch Cull, Kelly Morales, Matthew Fair, Seth Fair, Madeleine, Charlie, & Evan Davis, and Russell Fincher, His beloved cat "Autumn", and a host of friends.



Garret, graduated from Louisville, Atherton High School in 1999, and studied communications at the University of Louisville. He served in the U.S. Army for four years and was deployed to Afghanistan in Kandahar Province. Upon his graduation from Ranger training school, in Fort Bragg, N.C., Lieutenant Colonel Michael H. Shields, Commander of the 3rd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, wrote to his Mother: "Your Son's graduation is an incredible achievement and a great example of his leadership potential in this unit and the Army…we are very proud to have Garret on our team. He immediately impressed us as a fine soldier with enormous potential."



Garret worked in construction and transportation. He played drums in several bands earlier in his life. He had a knack for mechanical tasks and a love for cars. He was an avid sports fan and followed college and pro teams, including his favorites, The Louisville Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He worked out daily at a gym, liked steak dinners and was a dog lover. His friends described him as someone who had "a caring heart inside that 'tough' exterior. Your experience, strength and hope helped many."



Arrangements are being handled by Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be announced in the future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store