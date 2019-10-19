Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Garry F. Schenk Obituary
Garry F. Schenk

LOUISVILLE - Garry F. Schenk, 66, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.

He was the youngest son of the late Conrad and Ruth Schenk. Garry graduated from Waggener High School in 1972 and attended the University of Louisville. He was employed by Merrick Printing.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Sanders Schenk; step-son, Andrew N. Stone; sister, Virginia Fuller (Dave); brother, Robert Schenk (Joan); nieces, Emily Hughes, Katie Straughn and a nephew, Matthew Fuller.

Funeral service will be at 12 Noon on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 Monday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
