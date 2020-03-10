Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garry L. Bryant


1938 - 2020
Garry L. Bryant Obituary
Garry L. Bryant

Louisville - Garry L. Bryant, 81, of Louisville passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence. Garry was born in Lawrenceburg, IN, August 9, 1938 to the late Elmer "Boyd" and Mary Elizabeth Hartwell Bryant. Garry, along with his late wife Pat, owned and operated Creekstone Gardens Greenhouse for over 30 years. He was a member of Anchorage Presbyterian Church and was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Patricia "Pat" Bryant.

Garry is survived by his daughters, Carrie Harbin (Art), Lesley Bryant; grandchildren, Taylor and Amanda Harbin, Molly Thompson; great grandchildren, Wyatt and Ella Harbin, and a great-granddaughter on the way.

Visitation for Garry will be held on Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Private burial will take place in Floydsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Garry's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
