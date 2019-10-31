|
|
Garry Lee Terry
Louisville - 76, died Monday, October 28, 2019, holding the hands of his loved ones and following a brave battle with lung cancer. He was born in Hardburly, KY, to the late Levi Terry and Theta Faye Noble.
Garry was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Terry; sister, Brenda Redus; and daughter, Dawn Terry.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Betty Terry, to whom he was married for 47 years; his pride and joy, Kristin Grubb (daughter) and 'favorite son' in-law, Brian; two beautiful grandchildren, Gabriel and Michael Grubb; much-loved siblings Deloris Turner (Lewis), Wilma Hayes (Donnie), Alvin Terry (Evalee), Shirley Ramey (Tommy), Sandra Lisle, Dorothy Wilburn (Sam) and Levi Terry Jr. (Tabatha); cherished aunt, Shirley Martin; and adoring niece, Suzanne Harrett.
Garry led a life of selfless service to others, volunteering to assist wherever he saw a need. He joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Valley High School ('61) and served four years during Vietnam. He worked as a locomotive engineer for over 30 years, retiring from CSX Railroad in 2003. Garry was the consummate family man and considered a hero by many. His jovial yet indomitable spirit led him to never meet a stranger, while welcoming adversity with an optimistic sense of peace. He was tirelessly involved with his daughter's extracurricular activities, family gatherings, and during retirement became involved with church groups, building Habitat for Humanity homes and numerous Masonic philanthropies.
Garry was Past Master of Buechel Lodge #896 and current member of J-Town Lodge #774. He was appointed as an honorary member of Preston Lodge #281, Abraham Lodge #8, Willis Stewart #224, Swigert-Middletown #218, and Anderson Lodge #90. During his 25 years as a Scottish Rite Mason, Garry earned the 33rd degree, was honored with the white hat and served as Wise Master of the Louisville Scottish Rite. He was active with the York Rite serving as Past High Priest (King Solomon #5 RAM), Commander of the Louisville DeMolay #12 Commandery, Past Illustrious Master of the Louisville Council #4 R-SM, and North Central York Rite College #116 member. Garry was also active in the Royal Order of Scotland, Kosair Shrine and a member of AMD - Central KY Past Master's Society. He was also a member of Middletown Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Middletown Christian Church, 500 N. Watterson Trail, with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday 2:00pm-8:00pm at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with Masonic services at 6:00pm. Visitation will resume at 10:00am until time of service Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following: Louisville Scottish Rite-Childhood Language Disorders Foundation, Baptist Seminary of Kentucky-Fred and Adah Turpin Scholarship, Middletown Christian Church, or Honor Flight Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019