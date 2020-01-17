|
Garry Toole
Frankfort - Garry L. Toole, 77, went to be with his Lord, Thursday, January 16, 2020. Services will be 11am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at New Harvest, Assembly of God in Frankfort. Pastor Scott Bowman and Harold Toole will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020