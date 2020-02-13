|
|
Garvin Emil Davis Jr.
Louisville - Garvin Emil Davis Jr. born Oct. 25th, 1945 of Louisville, KY passed on Feb. 11th, 2020 at home in Louisville at 74 yrs old. He graduated from Atherton H.S., received his Bachelors in Business, and joined the U.S. Army (honorably discharged Aug. 1976). He worked for Sutcliff's,Chevron Oil Co., and Davis Communications. Started and owned Becklin Insulation Co., and G.E. Davis & Sons Contracting. He was a committed Christian and put everyone above himself. As a beloved father and grandfather he is preceded by his parents-Garvin and Leona Davis, sister- Susan Davis, and grandson- Zack Davis. He leaves behind two sons- Garvin and Brian Davis, two granddaughters- Samantha and Teagan Davis. He will be greatly missed with all he shared in wisdom, strength, and his love of our Lord Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in his honor on Sat Feb. 15th at Chapel in the Woods- 1407 Moser Rd, Louisville, KY 40299. Visitation from 12-2pm/ Service 2-230pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020