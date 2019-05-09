|
Gary A. Settles, Sr.
Elizabethtown - Mr. Gary A. Settles, Sr., 56, of Elizabethtown, KY died on May 3, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Lacinder C. Miller Settles; children, JoyAnn Settles, Ka'Sandra Settles, Gary Settles, Jr., and Andreal Settles .
Funeral service will be 11 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Dr. Roderick Jones officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 also at First Baptist Church.
Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019