Services
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Elizabethtown, KY
View Map
Gary A. Settles Sr.

Gary A. Settles Sr. Obituary
Gary A. Settles, Sr.

Elizabethtown - Mr. Gary A. Settles, Sr., 56, of Elizabethtown, KY died on May 3, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Lacinder C. Miller Settles; children, JoyAnn Settles, Ka'Sandra Settles, Gary Settles, Jr., and Andreal Settles .

Funeral service will be 11 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with Dr. Roderick Jones officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 also at First Baptist Church.

Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019
