Gary B. (Buddie) Nelson
Fairdale -
Ernest Beckham (Buddie) Nelson, 91, of Fairdale KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Alma Jean Nelson and granddaughter April Lax. Left to cherish his memory is his children Gary Nelson (Niki), Brenda Nelson, Sheila Norman and Ricky Nelson (Denise), his 9 Grandchildren Tonya Wright, Dale Nelson, Michelle Heinz, Brad Nelson, Amber Silvers, Dustin Norman, Tracy Norman and Brittany Judd, and 13 great grandchildren.
He was born in Breckinridge County, KY on November 1, 1927 to the late Floyd and Grace Nelson. Buddy was a US Navy veteran. He retired after 42 years with American Standard and a member of Fairdale Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held at Fairdale McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Road, Fairdale, KY 40118 on Tuesday, October 15 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM with funeral to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Fairdale McDaniel Funeral Home. Please visit our website www.fairdalemcdaniel.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019