Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Gary Clinton Neal


Gary Clinton Neal Obituary
Gary Clinton Neal

Mount Washington - Age 71, of Mount Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, April 5, 2019 with his family by his side. Among those who preceded him in death are his parents, C.H. and Dorothy Neal; and brother, John Neal. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 47 years, Janet Neal; daughter, Sara Neal (Bill); son Derek Neal; sister, Brenda Douglas; brothers, Jerry Neal, Lorenza Neal, and Ozzie Neal; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd). Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and from 9:00 am until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
