|
|
Gary D. Gilmore
Gary D. Gilmore, 70 years of age passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1949 in New Albany and was the owner and operator of Gilmore Construction, Inc. Gary was a caring and loving man. He loved his work, traveling, and most of all, his family.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Ruth Gilmore; daughter, Laura Gilmore (John Groan); mother, Elva Gilmore; grandchildren, Evan and Elena Gilmore-Groan; brother, Alan Gilmore; brothers-in-law, George Koch, John Koch.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expression of sympathy to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, PO Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623 or St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities, 702 E. Market Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019