Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pathfork Holiness Church
Pathfork, KY
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Pathfork Holiness Church
Pathfork, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Saylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary D. Saylor


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gary D. Saylor Obituary
Gary D. Saylor

Coxs Creek - 68, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, Thurman and Sally (Eads) Saylor.

Gary is survived his Sons, Robbie Douglas (Erika) Saylor and Jason Nathaniel (Jeanine) Saylor; Daughter, Christy Lynn Ward; Sister, Patricia Winfield; Grandchildren, Dylan Saylor, Morgan Kannapel, Ephraim Saylor, Brianna Ward, Kate Sanders, and Tyler Sanders.

Visitation will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home (10304 Dixie Hwy) with a service to follow at 4:30. A second visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Pathfork Holiness Church in Pathfork, Ky with a funeral to follow.

Contributions in Gary's memory can be made to a COPD organization of your choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now