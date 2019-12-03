Services
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Gary O.d.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Gary E. Davidson O.d.


1950 - 2019
Dr. Gary E. Davidson O.d. Obituary
Dr. Gary E. Davidson, O.D.

Louisville - Dr. Gary E. Davidson, O.D., 69, of Louisville, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born April 11, 1950 in Louisville, the son of Sidney and Joan (Unrich) Davidson. He was a graduate of University of Louisville and the Illinois College of Optometry and a member of the The Duffers Golf Club and the Jewish Community Center.

Dr. Gary was an Optometrist and had worked at JC Penney Optical at Jefferson Mall.

Gary leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sherry Davidson; two children, Kristy Kronz (Joseph) and John Paul Whiteman; a grandson, Makiah McCune; sister-in-law, Beverly Jones; niece, Becky Monen; two cousins, Vickie Unrich and Sharon Butler; and his two loyal companions, Gracie and Sadie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Ron Jones.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd., with cremation to follow.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to .

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
