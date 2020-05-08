My Dad was a Hard working Man,he worked hard his whole life,from start to the end,one of the smartest an wisest men i knew,he always could just make things better,when i was a young girl he went down stairs in his work shop an made me my first wooden Bat,so i could practice my soft ball.i was just amazed,i couldn't believe how perfect it was. To this day i have that Bat an even though it has a few nicks in it,also some what weathered.i hold it dear to my hart.as i will his love an wisdom.I love my Dad,I miss him so much,i had also went to his house few months before his passing an he was trying to fight as hard as he could to beat that cancer,he told me they were trying new medicine,but that told me he was a fighter to the end.when i talked to him few days ago,he ask me to remember all the good times an thats what i have been doing.going through old photo albums he gave me an i see what love our family sheared over the years of his life he was truely happy.I will miss you Dad,with all my hart.I will remember all good times...I LOVE YOU.REST IN PEACE.

Tammy Francis

Daughter