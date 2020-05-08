Gary Gorsuch
Louisville - Gary Gorsuch, 76, passed away on May 1st, 2020 after a nearly four year battle with cancer. Gary was born in Macomb, IL the son of Marshall and Marinetta Gorsuch.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nellaine Gorsuch, her children, Robin (Gene), Keith (Jan), and Lee (Jennifer). His daughter Tammy, and grandchildren, Jessica, Jackson, Lauren, Dryden, Ryan, Luke, and Steven.
Gary was proceeded in death by his first wife Faye Gorsuch, an infant son Terry, his parents, and a brother Don. Gary is also survived by his sister, Vicky Talamantez (Lupe) of San Antonio, TX, brother Randy Gorsuch (Lynn) of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are sisters in law Veronika Gorsuch, Judy Sieben, & Joan Woodworth. A brother in law, Leo Parsano and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary spent 32 years at Humana, where he headed up the computer services technical division as a director of IT. He was a graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in Mathematics. He grew up helping his dad run the family owned Standard Oil service station in Littleton, IL. He was also a master woodworker and received the distinction of a "Kentucky Artisan" for his woodworking skills. Gary could build or fix anything and enjoyed helping family and friends with their projects. He was a loving and devoted husband, with a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.