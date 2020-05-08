Gary Gorsuch
Gary Gorsuch

Louisville - Gary Gorsuch, 76, passed away on May 1st, 2020 after a nearly four year battle with cancer. Gary was born in Macomb, IL the son of Marshall and Marinetta Gorsuch.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nellaine Gorsuch, her children, Robin (Gene), Keith (Jan), and Lee (Jennifer). His daughter Tammy, and grandchildren, Jessica, Jackson, Lauren, Dryden, Ryan, Luke, and Steven.

Gary was proceeded in death by his first wife Faye Gorsuch, an infant son Terry, his parents, and a brother Don. Gary is also survived by his sister, Vicky Talamantez (Lupe) of San Antonio, TX, brother Randy Gorsuch (Lynn) of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are sisters in law Veronika Gorsuch, Judy Sieben, & Joan Woodworth. A brother in law, Leo Parsano and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary spent 32 years at Humana, where he headed up the computer services technical division as a director of IT. He was a graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in Mathematics. He grew up helping his dad run the family owned Standard Oil service station in Littleton, IL. He was also a master woodworker and received the distinction of a "Kentucky Artisan" for his woodworking skills. Gary could build or fix anything and enjoyed helping family and friends with their projects. He was a loving and devoted husband, with a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
My Dad was a Hard working Man,he worked hard his whole life,from start to the end,one of the smartest an wisest men i knew,he always could just make things better,when i was a young girl he went down stairs in his work shop an made me my first wooden Bat,so i could practice my soft ball.i was just amazed,i couldn't believe how perfect it was. To this day i have that Bat an even though it has a few nicks in it,also some what weathered.i hold it dear to my hart.as i will his love an wisdom.I love my Dad,I miss him so much,i had also went to his house few months before his passing an he was trying to fight as hard as he could to beat that cancer,he told me they were trying new medicine,but that told me he was a fighter to the end.when i talked to him few days ago,he ask me to remember all the good times an thats what i have been doing.going through old photo albums he gave me an i see what love our family sheared over the years of his life he was truely happy.I will miss you Dad,with all my hart.I will remember all good times...I LOVE YOU.REST IN PEACE.
Tammy Francis
Daughter
