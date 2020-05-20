Gary Hobert "Hobie" Johnson
Louisville - Gary Hobert "Hobie" Johnson, passed away of natural causes at his home May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Clara Mae Johnson and his sister, Hazel Siclari.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother Thomas Adams, two sisters, Donnie Rehder and Margaret Ford; nephews, Carl Ford, Dannie Adams, Lonnie Siclari and niece, Terry Ann Ford. Hobie had lunch almost everyday at Golden Corral where he made many friends sharing stories of by-gone days. He loved working on his Toyota Truck that he called "Tonka Toy", and riding his Harley motorcycle. After working a short time as a Dispatcher for the Louisville Police Department, he drove a truck for T.I.M.E - DC and became a life member of Teamsters Local Union #89. He was also a Life member of Highland Park Masonic Lodge #865.
Hobie will be buried in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 Pandemic a celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. A donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Louisville - Gary Hobert "Hobie" Johnson, passed away of natural causes at his home May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Clara Mae Johnson and his sister, Hazel Siclari.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother Thomas Adams, two sisters, Donnie Rehder and Margaret Ford; nephews, Carl Ford, Dannie Adams, Lonnie Siclari and niece, Terry Ann Ford. Hobie had lunch almost everyday at Golden Corral where he made many friends sharing stories of by-gone days. He loved working on his Toyota Truck that he called "Tonka Toy", and riding his Harley motorcycle. After working a short time as a Dispatcher for the Louisville Police Department, he drove a truck for T.I.M.E - DC and became a life member of Teamsters Local Union #89. He was also a Life member of Highland Park Masonic Lodge #865.
Hobie will be buried in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 Pandemic a celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. A donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.