Gary Hobert "Hobie" Johnson
Louisville - Gary Hobert "Hobie" Johnson, passed away of natural causes at his home May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Clara Mae Johnson and his sister, Hazel Siclari.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother Thomas Adams, two sisters, Donnie Rehder and Margaret Ford; nephews, Carl Ford, Dannie Adams, Lonnie Siclari and niece, Terry Ann Ford. Hobie had lunch almost everyday at Golden Corral where he made many friends sharing stories of by-gone days. He loved working on his Toyota Truck that he called "Tonka Toy", and riding his Harley motorcycle. After working a short time as a Dispatcher for the Louisville Police Department, he drove a truck for T.I.M.E - DC and became a life member of Teamsters Local Union #89. He was also a Life member of Highland Park Masonic Lodge #865.

Hobie will be buried in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 Pandemic a celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. A donation may be made to the charity of your choice.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
