Gary L. Brown
Louisville - 54, passed away on February 14, 2020. He is survived by his long-time companion Francine Howlett; children, Gary Howlett, Jr. and Cytona Howlett-Johnson; parents, Steve and Mary Sisson; siblings, Juanita Sims, Theresa Sisson, Evelyn Lewis, and Steve Sisson, Jr.; and three grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday with funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at First Gethsemane Baptist Church, 1159 Algonquin Pkwy. Interment: Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, IN. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020