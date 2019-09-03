Services
Gary L. Cecil Obituary
Gary L. Cecil

Louisville - 58, passed away suddenly Monday, September 2, 2019.

He was a machine operator for Anderson Wood Products and a catholic by faith.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Donna Cecil.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Karen Frederick Cecil; daughter, Kim Cecil; son, Kyle Cecil; brother, Steve Cecil (Karen) and sister, Sharon Hardesty (Greg).

His celebration of life Mass will be held Friday 10 a.m. at Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. with burial in St. Andrews Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
