Gary L. Meador
Borden - Gary L. Meador, 73 years of age passed away on July 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Sherry Meador; son, Lee Meador (Kathy); granddaughter, Alyssa Meador.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm at the funeral home chapel with burial at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to The Gideon Living Memorial Program or Eastside Christian Church Building Fund of Jeffersonville, Indiana
