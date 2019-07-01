Gary L. Shumate



Georgetown - Gary Lee Shumate, 65, of Georgetown, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. His life will be memorialized at the Lanesville Heritage Community Center on Wednesday, July 3, from 4-8pm.



Gary was born on June 11, 1954, to the late James and Marguerite Shumate. He was a sales manager who worked in the steel industry for over 40 years. He was passionate about all his hobbies and was an avid fisherman and Volkswagen enthusiast. Gary took pride in his home and yard, especially his flowers, and always helped others with his knowledge. Most importantly, he was a dedicated husband and proud father. He enjoyed sharing stories about his children and was involved with the Boy Scouts throughout his life.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rita (Sell) Shumate; children, Jason Shumate (Koree Wood) and Dr. Ashley Shumate (Kristopher Kolish); and siblings, Jan Linker (Barry) and Pam Jeseo (Jeff).



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scouts of America Lincoln Heritage Council, https://lhcbsa.org/, or to the care of the family. Envelopes will be available at the memorial service. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 1, 2019