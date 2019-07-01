Services
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lanesville Heritage Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Shumate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Shumate


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Shumate Obituary
Gary L. Shumate

Georgetown - Gary Lee Shumate, 65, of Georgetown, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. His life will be memorialized at the Lanesville Heritage Community Center on Wednesday, July 3, from 4-8pm.

Gary was born on June 11, 1954, to the late James and Marguerite Shumate. He was a sales manager who worked in the steel industry for over 40 years. He was passionate about all his hobbies and was an avid fisherman and Volkswagen enthusiast. Gary took pride in his home and yard, especially his flowers, and always helped others with his knowledge. Most importantly, he was a dedicated husband and proud father. He enjoyed sharing stories about his children and was involved with the Boy Scouts throughout his life.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rita (Sell) Shumate; children, Jason Shumate (Koree Wood) and Dr. Ashley Shumate (Kristopher Kolish); and siblings, Jan Linker (Barry) and Pam Jeseo (Jeff).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boy Scouts of America Lincoln Heritage Council, https://lhcbsa.org/, or to the care of the family. Envelopes will be available at the memorial service. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Center
Download Now