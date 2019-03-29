|
Gary Lamont Scruggs
Louisville - 70, passed away on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his children Tonya, Tyrice, and Terea Scruggs, Tammy Cash, Gary Cole, Sean Stewart, and Derrick Huskey; two step-children, Vontee and Nigale Husky; sisters, Penelope Hopson and Quimiller Dapremont; and 21 grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 443 E. Kentucky Street. Interment: Cave Hill Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019