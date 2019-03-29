Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
443 E. Kentucky Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
443 E. Kentucky Street
View Map
Gary Lamont Scruggs Obituary
Gary Lamont Scruggs

Louisville - 70, passed away on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his children Tonya, Tyrice, and Terea Scruggs, Tammy Cash, Gary Cole, Sean Stewart, and Derrick Huskey; two step-children, Vontee and Nigale Husky; sisters, Penelope Hopson and Quimiller Dapremont; and 21 grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 443 E. Kentucky Street. Interment: Cave Hill Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
