Gary Lee Elliott



Charlestown - A Celebration of Life service for Gary Lee Elliott, 65, of Charlestown, IN, will be held at 6 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy in Jeffersonville. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday from 2-6 PM. Following the service, guests are encouraged to stay and join the family for a Celebration Reception in the Fireside Suite located inside the funeral home. Gary passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.



Gary was born on November 21, 1953 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1971 and was retired from Philip Morris Company in Louisville. Gary enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing cards and watching the ponies run. He was a loyal friend who never met a stranger. Gary was the best husband and father, and he will be deeply missed.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Elliott; and two brothers, William Elliott Jr. and Denny Elliott.



He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Karen K. Elliott; his daughter, Lisa Bailey (Charles Keenan); a son, Ian Elliott (Jessica); eight grandchildren, Kelsey, Macy, Audrey, Wyatt, Noah, Evan, Kellan, and a baby grandson on the way; his father, William Elliott Sr.; two siblings, John Elliott (Jyne), Karen Kennedy (Tim); a sister-in-law, Donna Elliott; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Memorial contributions can be made to the J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter or to Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations can be made online.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.scottfuneralhome.com Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary