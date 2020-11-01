1/1
Gary Lee Orr
1944 - 2020
Gary Lee Orr

Mt. Washington - age 76, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1944 to his late parents, Ernest and Charlotte Orr. Gary was catholic by faith and was a member of the Salt River Masonic Lodge #180 and Valley of Louisville Scottish Rite. He was a member of Kosair Shrine Temple Directors Staff and the Roustabouts. He was the past president in 2018 of Caballos Rapido T-20. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Carpenters Union #64.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Webb and Ernie Orr; and one sister, Diane Cook.

Gary is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Hollander) Orr; daughter, Kimberly Garrison (Jared); brother, Chuck Orr (MiMi); sister, Phyllis Garvin; and one granddaughter, Melissa Stark.

Funeral services will at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM on Tuesday and from 9:30 - 11:00 AM on Wednesday at Owen.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities (kosair.org).






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
