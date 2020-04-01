|
Gary Lynn Blair
Gary Lynn Blair peacefully left this life on Saturday morning, March 28, following a determined 10 month battle against bladder cancer during which he seldom complained. Gary was born in Hartford, Kentucky on October 15, 1953, the son of Cebert and Margaret Blair, both of whom predeceased him. He was a gift to his mother on her birthday. He is survived by brother Greg Blair, of Rockwall, TX, sister Gail Blair, of Louisville, KY, and sister Gina Sitton and brother in law, Paul Sitton, of Fort Worth, TX , nephews Brett Blair and Blair Hancock, niece Sarah Sitton, aunt and uncle Alice and Joe Wesley, 12 Blair family first cousins and their spouses, and scores of second and third cousins.
Gary graduated from Fern Creek (KY) High School in 1971 and the Art Academy of Cincinnati in 1975, where he was a Louise Ingals Scholarship recipient, majoring in painting. Following graduation he embarked on a career in art, initially as a portrait painter, then later expanding into landscapes. His work graces the homes of countless individuals and many businesses from Ohio to as far south as Alabama and Georgia and west to Texas. Public and private collections include Cincinnati Bell Telephone, Cincinnati Public Library, Good Samaritan Hospital, Highland Park (KY) Presbyterian Church, Hillenbrand Industries, Kentucky Fried Chicken Corp., Mayfield Neurological Institute, Papa John's Corporate Office, University of Cincinnati Medical School, Renaissance Pine Isle Resort in Georgia, and World Methodist Museum in North Carolina. His work appeared in numerous shows in Louisville and Cincinnati in the late 1970's.
Most of Gary's youth was spent in Louisville, KY. He returned to Louisville following his education at the Art Academy of Cincinnati, but much of his work over the years was created for clients in Cincinnati. He moved to the Atlanta area in the early 1990's and remained there until his death.
He was a complex individual. Like most artists, he was very creative and somewhat of a nonconformist. He was always honest in his business dealings. Gary ultimately managed to live out his passion for creating incredible work in oil, pencil, and charcoal. His portraitures captured the "it" of his subjects in wonderful detail. He was a master of light, shape, tone, physical nuances, color, and shading. He had the perception to sense the finest detail and the hands to transfer that detail to paper or canvas. His realistic style was not the preference for all artists, but his talent was respected because, in a quote from one of his contemporaries, "he had damned good hands." That is a true compliment among artists.
Gary was encouraged early in his career by several people who saw his talent and potential. He was particularly grateful to John Seiler, Olga and Jim Booher, Dr. John Tew and wife Susan, and Bob Panther. They paved the road to his future as an artist.
Gary was his own person and not like anyone else with his unique personality, interests, and skills. He was witty and sensitive, he loved to laugh, and he was a raconteur. Gary did make many friends over the years, all cemented by mutual respect and a common interest in one or more of the following: music, art, sports, books, golf, food, conversation, or shooting. Gary was a good golfer, at one point having a single digit handicap. He was an avid fan of University of Louisville athletics. In his latter years, he developed an interest in and an aptitude for shooting pistols. And if you knew Gary during the last 5 years of his life, you knew he was in awe of Norwegian singer Sissel Kyrkjebo. He actually flew to Oslo 3 or 4 years ago to hear her in concert and met her after the performance. Gary loved to play Balderdash and he was the expected favored partner when playing Pictionary.
Friendships to Gary meant fierce loyalty and generosity to a fault. He loved his friends and family. For those of you who are fortunate enough to own his art, know that you have a piece of Gary that will always stay with you.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Dogwood Forest at Acworth and Agape Hospice for making his last months as comfortable as possible. Sister Gail Blair gave him great comfort and nurtured him during his 10 months of treatments, surgeries, and finally, pain management. Cousin Kathy Briscoe helped him reconnect with his Christian faith shortly before he died.
Gary, you were a good brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Yours was a life well lived. Your smile and voice will be missed. But we will think of you every single time we admire the works of art you have left for the world to enjoy.
Should you choose to do so, expressions of sympathy can be remitted to , the Cincinnati Art Museum, or the NRA.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020