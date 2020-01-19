|
Gary Lynn Cooper
Louisville - 69, passed away January 18, 2020 at Baptist Health. He was born December 10, 1950 to Lillian Huffman Cooper and the late Chester Lee Cooper.
Along with his mother Lillian, he is survived by his sister Janice Cooper.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Kentucky Humane Society or the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020