Gary Lynn HardisonGoshen - Gary Lynn Hardison, of Goshen KY, passed away November 2, 2020.He was born to Thomas and Justine Hardison October 27, 1955 in Owensboro KY. Gary graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and joined the Navy after graduation. He then spent the next several years traveling the world.He married Carol, his high school sweetheart, in 1981, who survives him. Gary is also survived by a daughter Sarah Denny-Day (Charles); two sons, David (Casie), John (Tabitha), as well as the lights of his life, his granddaughters Layla Denny and Heidi Hardison; two brothers, Michael and Larry; three sisters, Sandra, Rhonda and Barbara. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws who loved him dearly.He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Justine; his sister Brenda; his father-in-law Louis Oechslin; and niece Jennifer Oechslin.Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church 6500 St. Bernadette Ave Prospect, KY 40059. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville.