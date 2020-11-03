1/1
Gary Lynn Hardison
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lynn Hardison

Goshen - Gary Lynn Hardison, of Goshen KY, passed away November 2, 2020.

He was born to Thomas and Justine Hardison October 27, 1955 in Owensboro KY. Gary graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and joined the Navy after graduation. He then spent the next several years traveling the world.

He married Carol, his high school sweetheart, in 1981, who survives him. Gary is also survived by a daughter Sarah Denny-Day (Charles); two sons, David (Casie), John (Tabitha), as well as the lights of his life, his granddaughters Layla Denny and Heidi Hardison; two brothers, Michael and Larry; three sisters, Sandra, Rhonda and Barbara. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Justine; his sister Brenda; his father-in-law Louis Oechslin; and niece Jennifer Oechslin.

Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church 6500 St. Bernadette Ave Prospect, KY 40059. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved