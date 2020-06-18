Gary M. Werenskjold Jr.
Gary M. Werenskjold Jr.

Louisville - Gary W. Werenskjold, Jr., 59 of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He attended Lindsey Wilson College and was employed by U of L Golf Club and Paoli Peaks. He loved the outdoors and loved to Snow Board.

He is survived by his Son, Ashton, parents, Gary and Marilyn Werenskjold, siblings, Eric, Craig, Jon and Karl. 6 Nieces and Nephews and his Aunt Suzanne Waldrop.

A Service of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10am on Saturday June 27, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 Bernadette Ave, Prospect KY 40059. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-6 pm on Friday June 26, 2020 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

To view photos of Gary, leave online condolences and sign the digital guestbook, please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
