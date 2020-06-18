Gary M. Werenskjold Jr.
Louisville - Gary W. Werenskjold, Jr., 59 of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He attended Lindsey Wilson College and was employed by U of L Golf Club and Paoli Peaks. He loved the outdoors and loved to Snow Board.
He is survived by his Son, Ashton, parents, Gary and Marilyn Werenskjold, siblings, Eric, Craig, Jon and Karl. 6 Nieces and Nephews and his Aunt Suzanne Waldrop.
A Service of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10am on Saturday June 27, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 Bernadette Ave, Prospect KY 40059. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-6 pm on Friday June 26, 2020 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
To view photos of Gary, leave online condolences and sign the digital guestbook, please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Louisville - Gary W. Werenskjold, Jr., 59 of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He attended Lindsey Wilson College and was employed by U of L Golf Club and Paoli Peaks. He loved the outdoors and loved to Snow Board.
He is survived by his Son, Ashton, parents, Gary and Marilyn Werenskjold, siblings, Eric, Craig, Jon and Karl. 6 Nieces and Nephews and his Aunt Suzanne Waldrop.
A Service of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10am on Saturday June 27, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 Bernadette Ave, Prospect KY 40059. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-6 pm on Friday June 26, 2020 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
To view photos of Gary, leave online condolences and sign the digital guestbook, please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.