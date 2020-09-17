Gary Marcum



Buffalo - Gary W. Marcum, 62, of Buffalo, Kentucky, passed away at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1958 in Pleasure Ridge Park, Kentucky to the late Gerald and Janice Marcum. Gary is a retired Teamster from UPS. He enjoyed spending time tending his farm, loving on his cats and fishing.



In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his siblings, Sandy Bradley and Danny Marcum.



Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 22 years, Kaye Walker; a brother-in-law, Bill Bradley; a niece, Trisha Marcum; and a nephew, Jacob Marcum.



A service to celebrate Gary's life will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy) with burial to follow in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 am- 1 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary's honor to the Campbellsville Animal Shelter (220 Shelter Rd. Campbellsville, KY. 42718)









