Gary Miles Crabb
Louisville - Gary Miles Crabb, age 74, died peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019 while in the Masonic Homes Memory Care facilities.
He was born in the San Diego Naval Hospital to George E. Crabb, Jr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Ehrat Crabb.
While being raised in Toledo, OH he graduated from Whitmer High School. He lettered in basketball and baseball plus worked as a lifeguard and assistant scout master. Then Gary graduated from the University of Cincinnati as a Metallurgical Engineer. By using the "coop" program and working for Owens Illinois, he finished debt free with two years' experience.
Gary joined Theta Chi Fraternity at UC. His first job was for International Nickel in Huntington, WV where he graduated with an MBA from Marshall University. At this time, he married Pati Shaw, and they were wed fifty years in August. They enjoyed Bengals season tickets for forty-three years and often attended Reds Games. Returning to the glass industry, Gary joined Corhart Refractories and came to Louisville. After thirty-four years of active involvement in glass conferences and being invited to join the Phoenix Committee, Gary retired in 2008.
His business travels in sales took him throughout North America, to South Africa, The Philippines, parts of Europe, and to China and Japan. Whenever possible, Gary played golf and accomplished four hole-in-ones. He was a member of Midland Trail and marshalled for the Ryder Cup, PGA, and Senior PGA. Always interested in sports, Gary played tennis, bowled, water skied, snow skied, and tried deep sea fishing. When his son began soccer, Gary coached youth soccer. During his life Gary attended the Ryder Cup, Superbowl, World Series, Indy 500, Twenty-five Kentucky Derby's, and professional games for hockey, baseball, basketball, football and soccer. He also attended tennis tournaments and golf tournaments including the US Open.
In retirement he served on his homeowners association and took cruises with Pati. They traced their families to England, Scotland, and Ireland last year.
Gary is survived by his wife, Pati, a retired business professor; his daughter, Cathe, the owner of the store Unorthodox; his son Greg (Megan), a captain with St. Matthews Fire Department; three grandchildren, Lyla (9), Gabe (5), and Maura (3). He is also survived by his two sisters, Laura Crabb Heiman (Rick) of Seabrook, TX and Cindy Crabb Bush of Akron, OH; four nephews and two nieces.
Visitation will be from 5-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Burial will take place in Cave Hill Cemetery with private services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Masonic Homes of KY; 330 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Homes, KY 40041.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019