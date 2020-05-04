Gary Morrison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Morrison

Louisville - 69, passed away May 2, 2020.

He is survived by his siblings, Regina Owens (Byron W.) and Patricia Conaway (Kirk);

nephews, Brian Owens (Linda) and Jeffrey Owens; niece, Lear Miller (Adam); great- nephews, Leon Owens and Julian Owens, a host of family and friends.

Funeral and burial will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved