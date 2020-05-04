Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Morrison



Louisville - 69, passed away May 2, 2020.



He is survived by his siblings, Regina Owens (Byron W.) and Patricia Conaway (Kirk);



nephews, Brian Owens (Linda) and Jeffrey Owens; niece, Lear Miller (Adam); great- nephews, Leon Owens and Julian Owens, a host of family and friends.



Funeral and burial will be private.



Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.













