Gary Morrison
Louisville - 69, passed away May 2, 2020.
He is survived by his siblings, Regina Owens (Byron W.) and Patricia Conaway (Kirk);
nephews, Brian Owens (Linda) and Jeffrey Owens; niece, Lear Miller (Adam); great- nephews, Leon Owens and Julian Owens, a host of family and friends.
Funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.