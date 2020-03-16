Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Gary Paul McFarland


1947 - 2020
Gary Paul McFarland

Louisville - Gary Paul McFarland, 72 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away pacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Gary was born on December 27, 1947 in Glasgow, KY, to the late Carl McFarland and Dora (Miller) Skaggs. Gary Served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He was retired from Philip Morris after 33 years. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents and sister, Sandra Young. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Judy (Jarboe) McFarland; children, Joli Kessinger, Justin (Jaclyn) McFarland and Jennifer (Steven Jones) McFarland; grandchildren, Zachory, Isiah, Elijah, Johnathan, and Nicholas; Great-Grandchild, Greyson; brothers, David McFarland of Tampa, FL and Kenny (Pam) McFarland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Memorial Service will be at 7:00 pm on Saturday, at the Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that contributions in Gary's memory be made to Hosparus Health (3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. Louisville KY 40205)To leave a special message for the family, www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
