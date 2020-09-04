Gary Ray Yarberry
Gulfport, MS - Gary Ray Yarberry, age 64 of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Gary was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend.
Gary was a Veteran of the US Navy. He retired as Chief of Chaplain Service at the VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi in 2018 after 27 years of service. He was an assigned elder on the Mid-South Church of the Nazarene District and a member at Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Elmer Andrew Yarberry and Rose Ella (Beck) Yarberry and a sister, Loretta Dixon.
He is survived by his wife, E. Darlene Yarberry of Gulfport, 2 sons, William Yarberry (Hannah) of Gulfport, Jordan Yarberry (Angelina) of Louisville, KY, a daughter, Savannah Yarberry (Sean) of Louisville, KY, a mother-in-law, Aubrey Hackler of Gulfport, a granddaughter, Gabbie Westerfield of Gulfport, 2 sisters, Sue Clinton of Nashville, TN, Dean Norman (David) of Little Rock, AR, 3 brothers, Shaylin Yarberry of Shady Point, OK, George Yarberry (Brenda) of Mabelvale, AR, Dennis Yarberry (Carol) of Mabelvale, AR and a whole host of loved ones.
Visitation will be Monday, September 7th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Little Rock, Arkansas. The service will be on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:00am at the church. A graveside service will follow at Olive Hill Cemetery in Mabelvale, Arkansas.
A Go Fund Me Account has been set up in his name to help with expenses at https://gf.me/u/yqb6gn
.