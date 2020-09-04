1/
Gary Ray Yarberry
Gary Ray Yarberry

Gulfport, MS - Gary Ray Yarberry, age 64 of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Gary was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend.

Gary was a Veteran of the US Navy. He retired as Chief of Chaplain Service at the VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi in 2018 after 27 years of service. He was an assigned elder on the Mid-South Church of the Nazarene District and a member at Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents Elmer Andrew Yarberry and Rose Ella (Beck) Yarberry and a sister, Loretta Dixon.

He is survived by his wife, E. Darlene Yarberry of Gulfport, 2 sons, William Yarberry (Hannah) of Gulfport, Jordan Yarberry (Angelina) of Louisville, KY, a daughter, Savannah Yarberry (Sean) of Louisville, KY, a mother-in-law, Aubrey Hackler of Gulfport, a granddaughter, Gabbie Westerfield of Gulfport, 2 sisters, Sue Clinton of Nashville, TN, Dean Norman (David) of Little Rock, AR, 3 brothers, Shaylin Yarberry of Shady Point, OK, George Yarberry (Brenda) of Mabelvale, AR, Dennis Yarberry (Carol) of Mabelvale, AR and a whole host of loved ones.

Visitation will be Monday, September 7th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Little Rock, Arkansas. The service will be on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:00am at the church. A graveside service will follow at Olive Hill Cemetery in Mabelvale, Arkansas.

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up in his name to help with expenses at https://gf.me/u/yqb6gn.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
August 30, 2020
To Chaplain Yarberry's family: I was saddened to learn of the Chaplain's passing. I had the great pleasure of working with him both at the Gulfport and Biloxi VA's. I remember him to be an outgoing, compassion-filled co-worker and veteran who always wanted to offer a listening ear and provide a comforting word. He served his Master well - a believer and a disciple. Via con Dios, Chaplain+
kay mihelich
Coworker
September 4, 2020
August 27, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
August 26, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Yarberry.

Colonel Heather Campbell
Director of Colonel Relations
Heather Campbell
