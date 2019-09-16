|
|
Gary Stoess
Crestwood - Gary E. Stoess, 70, of Crestwood passed away on September 13, 2019 at Baptist Health East with his wife Lynn at his side. He was the son of Robert and Catherine Stoess of Crestwood. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Young. Gary leaves behind his wife of 49 years, his angel, Jacquelynn Stoess. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Stoess Meade (Bill); grandchildren, Jackie, Will, Catherine, and Colton. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and his family will miss him, but are thankful his suffering is over, and that he has finally found peace with his heavenly Father. He has six siblings: Mariam Crenshaw (Harold), Victor R. Stoess (Nancy), Carolyn Caldwell (Mike), Julius Stoess (Diana), Julia Griennier (Dave), and Danny Stoess (Sharon). Gary was a building contractor and remodeler for over 47 years in the Crestwood-Louisville area. Funeral service will be Thursday 10:30 am, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 3-7:30 pm. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019