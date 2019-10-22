|
|
Gary T. Allgeier
Northville, MI - Gary T. Allgeier, age 53 entered eternal rest on October 11, 2019, at his home in Northville, MI., after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Born in Louisville, attended St.MM and Trinity High School then Vanderbilt University.
Gary was the beloved husband of Tammy and the loving father of William (Shala), Matthew, and Brooke. He was grandfather of Dallas and Nova. Dear brother of Tandra (Gene) Huber, Dawn (David) Minniear, Steven (Anh), David (Anna), Linda (Billy) Cooke, Robin (the late Robert) Russell, Pam (Jan) Henize, and Becky (Joseph) Covelli. Preceded in death by both parents, Dorothy Louise (nee Kleinhenz) and Norbert John Allgeier Jr. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery with family and friends at his side. Share a "memorial tribute" with family at griffinfuneralhome.com or legacy.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019