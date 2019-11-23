|
|
Gary Thomas Agnew
Louisville - Gary Thomas Agnew, 60, passed away Thursday, November 21st, 2019. He was born September 15th, 1959 in Owensboro, KY. Gary was a wonderful and caring husband, son, brother and uncle. He was a lifelong fisherman and hunter. He always felt at home on Barren River at Baileys Point. He was a master plumber and considered it his life's work. He was a good friend and neighbor to all. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Dalton and his sister, Madonna Thompson. Left to cherish his memory is his wife and partner, Lauren Rushing Agnew, his sisters Pam Murphy (Tom) and Debbie Gilmore, his father in law, Don Rushing, and sister in law Kim Finsel (Troy), along with nieces and nephews including Tracy (Brian), Jason, Aaron, Alexander and Audrey as well as several great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his furry son, Morgan Thomas, who will miss his daddy greatly.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26th with a service following at Highlands Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019