Gary Thomas Kirtley
Louisville - 64, of Louisville, passed away Friday September 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Kirtley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sandy Meredith Kirtley; his precious son, Adam Thomas Kirtley; sisters, Anna Marie Laythe (Bob) and Janice Helen Stivers (Ronnie); many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and caring friends.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers Gary would want donations to be made to Cedar Lake Lodge, 9505 Williamsburg Plaza Suite 200 Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019