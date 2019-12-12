Services
Gary Thomas Lee Sr. Obituary
Gary Thomas Lee, Sr.

Louisville - Gary Thomas Lee, Sr., 72, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was an Air Force Veteran. He belonged to Wilder then Most and River City Corvette Clubs. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lee; His children, Wayne (Jennifer), Gary Jr. (Katie), Thomas Lee; And Eight grandchildren; His funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Cremation to follow. His visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 - 8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
